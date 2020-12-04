Biden Asks Fauci to Stay on Job, Lead His COVID-19 Response Team - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Presumed President-elect Joe Biden has asked Dr. Anthony Fauci to join his administration and to lead his novel coronavirus team of medical advisers, CNN reported.

Biden told CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday that he met with Fauci earlier in the day and asked him to continue his current role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and to serve as his Chief Medical Adviser on the novel coronavirus response team.