Biden Asks Sanders' Supporters to Join Him After Senator Suspends Campaign

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden has asked the supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders to join him after Sanders concluded his presidential campaign on Wednesday.

"And to Bernie's supporters: I know that I need to earn your votes," Biden said via Twitter. "And I know that might take time. But I want you to know that I see you, I hear you, and I understand the urgency of this moment. I hope you'll join us. You're more than welcome: You're needed."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Sanders campaign announced in a statement that the Senator from Vermont is suspending the campaign.

"We know how hard this is. You have put the interest of the nation - and the need to defeat Donald Trump - above all else," Biden said.

"And for that we're grateful. But we want you to know: we'll be reaching out. You'll be heard by me. As you say: Not me, Us."

On his address to the supporters, Sanders emphasized the decision to suspend his presidential campaign was a difficult and painful, and said he will work with Biden.

He also noted that he will stay on the ballot in all remaining states and continue to gather delegates although Biden will be the nominee.

Sanders also said he will continue working to assemble as many delegates as possible at the forthcoming Democratic party convention, where we plans to exert significant influence to shape the party's platform.