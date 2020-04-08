UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Asks Sanders' Supporters To Join Him After Senator Suspends Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Biden Asks Sanders' Supporters to Join Him After Senator Suspends Campaign

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden has asked the supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders to join him after Sanders concluded his presidential campaign on Wednesday.

"And to Bernie's supporters: I know that I need to earn your votes," Biden said via Twitter. "And I know that might take time. But I want you to know that I see you, I hear you, and I understand the urgency of this moment. I hope you'll join us. You're more than welcome: You're needed."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Sanders campaign announced in a statement that the Senator from Vermont is suspending the campaign.

"We know how hard this is. You have put the interest of the nation - and the need to defeat Donald Trump - above all else," Biden said.

"And for that we're grateful. But we want you to know: we'll be reaching out. You'll be heard by me. As you say: Not me, Us."

On his address to the supporters, Sanders emphasized the decision to suspend his presidential campaign was a difficult and painful, and said he will work with Biden.

He also noted that he will stay on the ballot in all remaining states and continue to gather delegates although Biden will be the nominee.

Sanders also said he will continue working to assemble as many delegates as possible at the forthcoming Democratic party convention, where we plans to exert significant influence to shape the party's platform.

Related Topics

Twitter Trump All From

Recent Stories

Five things on coronavirus in Spain

5 minutes ago

CDA introduces unified hotline to enhance child pr ..

24 minutes ago

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry we ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan says SAARC Secretariat must be enabled to ..

5 minutes ago

Polish church does drive-thru confession for Easte ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court adjourns CCP chairman appoint ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.