Biden Asks Stoltenberg to Stay in NATO Chief Position for 1 More Year - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden asked NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg to stay in his position for one more year as his extended term nears the end, Norwegian tv channel NRK reported on Friday citing sources in the know.

Biden urged Stoltenberg to stay in office during their bilateral meeting in Washington on Tuesday and justified his call by the fact that the conflict in Ukraine is entering its decisive phase and therefore it is not the best moment for any uncertainty about who leads the military alliance, the report said.

The US leader also brought to Stoltenberg's attention that at the moment there are no suitable candidates for the post of secretary-general who has broad support among all member states, the report added.

According to the report, Stoltenberg so far has not said either "yes" or "no" to the request, but a number of sources believe that there is an ongoing talk about the extension till next Spring when NATO will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a summit in Washington.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was due to resign on October 1, 2022, but in March of the same year, the leaders of the alliance's member states extended his mandate until September 30, 2023. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was "seriously" being considered as the next NATO head, as reported by Politico, however, she said in April that she did not intend to apply for the position. Other possible candidates include Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.