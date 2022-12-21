Biden Asks Supreme Court to Deny Bid to Delay End of Border Expulsion Policy - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The Biden administration filed an appeal to the US Supreme Court requesting it deny a Republican bid to end the Title 42 policy that authorizes expulsions of migrants on the US southern border, a court filing revealed.

"The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings.

The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem. But the solution to that immigration problem cannot be to extend indefinitely a public-health measure that all now acknowledge has outlived its public-health justification," the US Justice Department said in a court document on Tuesday.

The Justice Department said it is prepared to surge resources and to implement new policies in response to the temporary spike in migrants expected to cross the US-Mexico border should Title 42 be terminated.