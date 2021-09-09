Biden Asks Trump-Era Military Academy Advisory Board Appointees to Resign - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden has asked several individuals appointed to military academy advisory boards during the Trump administration to resign from their positions, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

"Yes, we have [asked appointees to resign] and the President's objective is what any president's objective is, was to ensure that you have nominees and people serving on these boards who are qualified to serve on them and who are aligned with your values," Psaki said on Wednesday. "I will let others evaluate whether they think Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer and others were qualified.

"

Trump associates including former Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and former National Security Advisor Herbert McMaster were appointed to advisory board positions for the US military academies at West Point and Colorado Springs.

Psaki added that Biden's requirements for the positions are not of a party affiliation, but whether one is qualified and aligned with the administration's values.