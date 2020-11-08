UrduPoint.com
Biden Asks Trump Supporters To Give Him Chance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 07:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Joe Biden, who appears to win the US presidential election, asked Donald Trump's supporters to give him a chance.

Earlier in the day, Biden already pledged to be a president for all the Americans.

"All those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand your disappointment ... but let us give each other a chance. It's time to ...

lower the temperature, listen to each other again, see each other again, and to make progress we need to stop treating our opponents like enemies, they are not our enemies, they are Americans," Biden said in his address to the nation.

The results of the election have not been revealed officially yet, with Biden's victory being a projection of major networks. Trump is not planning to concede defeat unless done with lawsuits.

More Stories From World

