Biden Asks US Congress For $33Bln In Supplemental Funds To Support Ukraine - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 10:04 PM

The Biden administration has requested $33 billion in emergency supplemental funding from the US Congress to support Ukraine amid the ongoing special Russian military operation, the White House said on Thursday

The funding package would cover the next five months of the conflict in Ukraine, and includes over $20 billion in military and security assistance, $8.5 billion in economic assistance, $3 billion in humanitarian and food assistance, and $500 million in US food production assistance, according to the White House.

The $20.4 billion in defense funding will go toward additional artillery, armored vehicles, anti-armor, and anti-air capabilities, the White House said. The money will also be put toward a stronger NATO security posture through support for US troops deployed in the region, the White House added.

The $8.5 billion in economic assistance to Ukraine will fund the continued operation of the Ukrainian government, counter Russian information operations, and promote accountability for alleged human rights violations, according to the White House.

In addition to the $3 billion in humanitarian assistance that includes direct food support, the Biden administration also requested $500 million to produce crops in the US that are experiencing a global shortage due to the conflict in Ukraine, the White House said.

The funding will also be used to allow the Defense Production Act to expand domestic production of critical minerals and materials that have had supplies disrupted due to the situation in Ukraine, the White House added.

