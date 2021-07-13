UrduPoint.com
Tue 13th July 2021

Biden Asks US Court to Dismiss Case Against TikTok, ByteDance - Court Document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) President Joe Biden has asked a US court to dismiss his predecessor Donald Trump's case against Chinese social video app TikTok and its parent ByteDance, a court document showed Monday.

"Defendants-appellants hereby move to voluntarily dismiss this appeal, with each party to bear its own fees and costs for the appeal," showed the document filed in the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia that named TikTok as the plaintiff and Biden as the defendant.

The September 24 appeal was originally filed by the Trump administration after the court denied the former president's bid to legally outlaw TikTok and ByteDance in the United States. Earlier in June, Biden cancelled at the government level Trump's executive order to ban TikTok.

