Biden Asks US Government Will Ensure Texas Women Have Access To Legal Abortions

Thu 02nd September 2021 | 09:13 PM

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he asked the federal government to take steps to ensure women in the state of Texas have access to legal abortions protected under US law

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he asked the federal government to take steps to ensure women in the state of Texas have access to legal abortions protected under US law.

On Wednesday night, the US Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision not to block Texas' six-week abortion ban.

"I am directing that Council and the Office of the White House Counsel to launch a whole-of-government effort to respond to this decision, looking specifically to the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice to see what steps the Federal Government can take to ensure that women in Texas have access to safe and legal abortions as protected by Roe [v.

Wade]," Biden said in a press release.

Roe v. Wade refers to a 1973 decision by the US Supreme Court that effectively legalized abortion throughout the United States.

Biden also asked the federal government to look into what legal tools exist to protect women and providers from the impact of Texas' new law.

Biden characterized the US Supreme Court's ruling as an unprecedented assault on a woman's constitutional rights.

