Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 11:27 PM

Biden Asks US Intelligence to Redouble Efforts on Finding COVID-19 Origins - Statement

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he has asked the US Intelligence Community to redouble efforts in investigating the origins of the COVID-19 disease and expects to receive information within 90 days

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he has asked the US Intelligence Community to redouble efforts in investigating the origins of the COVID-19 disease and expects to receive information within 90 days.

"I have now asked the Intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days," Biden said in a statement. "As part of that report, I have asked for areas of further inquiry that may be required, including specific questions for China."

