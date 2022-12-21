UrduPoint.com

Biden Asks US Supreme Court To Deny Bid To Delay End Of Border Expulsion Policy - Filing

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2022 | 05:20 AM

Biden Asks US Supreme Court to Deny Bid to Delay End of Border Expulsion Policy - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The Biden administration has filed an appeal to the US Supreme Court requesting it to deny a Republican bid to end the Title 42 policy that authorizes expulsions of migrants on the basis of health status, a court filing revealed.

"The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings. The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem. But the solution to that immigration problem cannot be to extend indefinitely a public-health measure that all now acknowledge has outlived its public-health justification," the US Justice Department said in a court document on Tuesday.

The Justice Department said it is prepared to surge resources and to implement new policies in response to the temporary spike in migrants expected to cross the US-Mexico border should Title 42 be terminated.

Although the Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to end Title 42, it is also asking the court to keep the policy in place until December 27 if there is a ruling before December 23.

However, if the Supreme Court provides a ruling on the fate of Title 42 on or after December 23, the Biden administration requests that the policy be left in place for an additional two days.

National Border Patrol Council vice president Chris Cabrera told Sputnik that morale among US Border Patrol agents is extremely low as they brace for the border crisis to intensify once Title 42 is lifted.

The Biden administration claims it has been surging resources to the US southern border to prepare for the lifting of the Title 42 policy. However, Cabrera said there isn't enough manpower to deal with the crisis.

According to media reports, the Biden administration expects some 14,000 asylum-seeking migrants to cross the US southern border into the United States if Title 42 is rescinded.

Cabrera said the agency expects huge numbers of illegal border crossings and is uncertain how immigration authorities will be able to sustain such a situation, considering there have been well over 200,000 illegal border crossings each month over the last two years-and-a-half years.

The only way to address the crisis on the southern border is through legislative action, but Democrats and Republicans for the most part have failed to make any substantial progress on the issue, Cabrera said.

Most migrants coming into the United States illegally are being released into the United States after they are apprehended on the US southern border, Cabrera added.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Progress Lead United States December Democrats Border Media All Government Court

Recent Stories

World Cup winners begin victory parade among eupho ..

World Cup winners begin victory parade among euphoric Argentines

5 hours ago
 Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukrai ..

Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukraine, Cooperation in Arctic - St ..

5 hours ago
 'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament ..

'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament US border ruling

5 hours ago
 Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit ..

Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit From Ust-Luga to Germany - Tr ..

5 hours ago
 Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomor ..

Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomorrow

6 hours ago
 Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted ..

Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted murder case'

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.