Biden Asks US Supreme Court to Deny Bid to Delay End of Border Expulsion Policy - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The Biden administration has filed an appeal to the US Supreme Court requesting it to deny a Republican bid to end the Title 42 policy that authorizes expulsions of migrants on the basis of health status, a court filing revealed.

"The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings. The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem. But the solution to that immigration problem cannot be to extend indefinitely a public-health measure that all now acknowledge has outlived its public-health justification," the US Justice Department said in a court document on Tuesday.

The Justice Department said it is prepared to surge resources and to implement new policies in response to the temporary spike in migrants expected to cross the US-Mexico border should Title 42 be terminated.

Although the Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to end Title 42, it is also asking the court to keep the policy in place until December 27 if there is a ruling before December 23.

However, if the Supreme Court provides a ruling on the fate of Title 42 on or after December 23, the Biden administration requests that the policy be left in place for an additional two days.

National Border Patrol Council vice president Chris Cabrera told Sputnik that morale among US Border Patrol agents is extremely low as they brace for the border crisis to intensify once Title 42 is lifted.

The Biden administration claims it has been surging resources to the US southern border to prepare for the lifting of the Title 42 policy. However, Cabrera said there isn't enough manpower to deal with the crisis.

According to media reports, the Biden administration expects some 14,000 asylum-seeking migrants to cross the US southern border into the United States if Title 42 is rescinded.

Cabrera said the agency expects huge numbers of illegal border crossings and is uncertain how immigration authorities will be able to sustain such a situation, considering there have been well over 200,000 illegal border crossings each month over the last two years-and-a-half years.

The only way to address the crisis on the southern border is through legislative action, but Democrats and Republicans for the most part have failed to make any substantial progress on the issue, Cabrera said.

Most migrants coming into the United States illegally are being released into the United States after they are apprehended on the US southern border, Cabrera added.