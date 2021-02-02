UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Asks US Supreme Court To Suspend Trump Immigration Cases - Court Documents

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 03:20 AM

Biden Asks US Supreme Court to Suspend Trump Immigration Cases - Court Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The Biden administration has asked the US Supreme Court to cancel oral arguments scheduled in the coming weeks on Trump-era cases concerning border wall funding and the so-called "Remain in Mexico" asylum program, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), court documents revealed.

"Pursuant to Rule 21.1 of the Rules of this Court, the Acting Solicitor General, on behalf of petitioners, President Joseph R. Biden Jr., et al., provides this notice of a recent Proclamation by the President affecting this case, and respectfully moves to hold the briefing schedule in abeyance and to remove this case from the February 2021 argument Calendar," a court document said on Monday regarding the border wall funding case.

In 2019, the Defense Department provided $2.5 billion to the Department of Homeland Security to construct a wall on the US-Mexico border.

The Biden administration has also asked the Supreme Court to cancel an oral argument scheduled on March 1 for a case regarding the legality of the MPP program, which required asylum-seeking migrants to temporarily return to Mexico for the duration of their proceedings. About 68,7000 migrants have been subject to the policy.

President Joe Biden on his first day in office on January 20 took executive action to halt the ongoing construction of the border wall and to suspend the MPP program while his team reviews the Trump-era policies.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Oral Mexico January February March Border 2019 From Billion Court

Recent Stories

National Biosecurity Committee issues unified nati ..

3 hours ago

Philippines’ ‘Bangkota’ pavilion at Expo 202 ..

3 hours ago

DEWA discusses corporate governance best practices ..

3 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers publish important new fi ..

3 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Prin ..

3 hours ago

Ambassador Afzaal, PBPC President discuss strength ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.