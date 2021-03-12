Biden Assures Kazakh President of US Commitment to Deeper Dialogue With Central Asia

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden congratulated his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on the occasion of Nowruz, a holiday that marks the arrival of spring and the traditional eastern New Year, vowing to boost the strategic ties with Central Asia, Tokayev's press service said on Friday.

"I want to congratulate and assure you of the continuing importance that my Administration places on working with you and the people of Kazakhstan. We have been strong partners over the years in nuclear non-proliferation and promoting peace and prosperity. My Administration looks forward to deepening our strategic partnership and continuing the C5+1 [five Central Asian countries + US] process that began under Secretary [John] Kerry's leadership five years ago," Biden's telegram read, as cited by the press service.

The US president then wished Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan a peaceful, joyous, and prosperous year.

The C5+1 format is composed of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the United States. The participants focus on trade, economic and investment issues, as well as the new security threats and risks in the region. The format of interaction was created in September 2015. The first ministerial meeting in this format took place in the Uzbek city of Samarkand in November of that year.

Nowruz, or the Persian New Year, is celebrated in many countries in Western and Central Asia, the Caucasus, Black Sea Basin and Balkans over several days from March 21.