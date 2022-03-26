UrduPoint.com

Biden Assures Poland Of US Commitment To NATO Collective Defense

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2022 | 10:12 PM

Biden Assures Poland of US Commitment to NATO Collective Defense

US President Joe Biden on Saturday assured his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, of Washington's commitment to the NATO principle of collective defense and promised him help in handling Ukrainian refugee influx

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Saturday assured his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, of Washington's commitment to the NATO principle of collective defense and promised him help in handling Ukrainian refugee influx.

"President Biden underscored the United States' unwavering commitment to Article 5 and to the security of all our NATO allies," the White House said after Biden met with Duda in Warsaw.

Turning to Ukraine, Biden thanked Poland for taking in Ukrainian refugees fleeing the conflict and promised to back its humanitarian efforts.

The leaders discussed their "robust" defense cooperation and US efforts to wean Europe off Russian energy exports and increase sanctions pressure on Moscow after it launched a military operation in Ukraine.

