Biden attacks Trump in fiery State of Union speech

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) President Joe Biden launched a scorching attack on his "dangerous" election rival Donald Trump in Thursday's State of the Union address, delivering a barnstorming performance to make his case for four more years.

Biden, 81, let the punches fly from the opening moments, accusing the Republican of "bowing down" to Russian President Vladimir Putin and lashing him on everything from abortion to the economy.

"Not since President Lincoln and the Civil War, have freedom and democracy been under assault at home as they are today," he said. "What makes our moment rare is that freedom and democracy are under attack at both at home and overseas.

In one of the most direct attacks in memory by a president on an election challenger during the State of the Union, Biden never said Trump's name but instead blasted him 13 times as merely "my predecessor".

Trump's recent comments calling the US commitment to NATO into doubt were "bowing down to a Russian leader" he said, before vowing to cheers from Democrats: "I will not bow down."

The annual set-piece presidential speech was a unique chance for Biden to pitch his reelection message in front of his closest political allies and foes -- and a national tv audience of millions of voters -- ahead of November's election.