Biden Attacks Trump In Fiery State Of Union Speech
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) President Joe Biden launched a scorching attack on his "dangerous" election rival Donald Trump in Thursday's State of the Union address, delivering a barnstorming performance to make his case for four more years.
Biden, 81, let the punches fly from the opening moments, accusing the Republican of "bowing down" to Russian President Vladimir Putin and lashing him on everything from abortion to the economy.
"Not since President Lincoln and the Civil War, have freedom and democracy been under assault at home as they are today," he said. "What makes our moment rare is that freedom and democracy are under attack at both at home and overseas.
"
In one of the most direct attacks in memory by a president on an election challenger during the State of the Union, Biden never said Trump's name but instead blasted him 13 times as merely "my predecessor".
Trump's recent comments calling the US commitment to NATO into doubt were "bowing down to a Russian leader" he said, before vowing to cheers from Democrats: "I will not bow down."
The annual set-piece presidential speech was a unique chance for Biden to pitch his reelection message in front of his closest political allies and foes -- and a national tv audience of millions of voters -- ahead of November's election.
Recent Stories
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK
UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facilitate work permits and residen ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024
Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women
Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members
EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women confront in Pakistan
NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan school safety framework
7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held in Sep-Oct 2024: PBS
MoEA hosts international banking courses
Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for women and girls
Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences
More Stories From World
-
Pakistani scholar views new quality productivity forces as inspiring for BRI13 minutes ago
-
More than 230 mn female genital mutilation survivors worldwide: UNICEF14 minutes ago
-
UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facilitate work permits and residency procedures in pri ..23 minutes ago
-
Greener globe requires greener energy industry: Zhong Baoshen24 minutes ago
-
NPC deputy advocates for green transformation of steel industry34 minutes ago
-
'Irreplaceable' Colombian bird collection at risk43 minutes ago
-
Pakistan exports to southern China witness 16% growth in 202344 minutes ago
-
Messi and Suarez on target as Miami fight back for draw in Nashville1 hour ago
-
Biden pushes higher corporate tax, touts strong economy in key speech1 hour ago
-
'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies aged 681 hour ago
-
'Mass bleaching event' underway on Australia's Great Barrier Reef2 hours ago
-
'I will do it again': Myanmar student defies junta from jail2 hours ago