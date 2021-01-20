Biden Attends Mass with Republican, Democratic Congress Leaders Ahead of Inauguration

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden attended Mass with Republican and Democratic congressional leaders in Washington on Wednesday, just hours ahead of his inauguration as the 46th president of the United States.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joined Biden for the ceremony at the St. Matthews Cathedral in the capital.

Biden is set to be sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday at around noon local time (17:00 GMT). Some 25,000 National Guard troops have been mobilized as part of enhanced security measures for the inauguration.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump has left Washington for his Mar-a-Lago golf club in Palm Beach, becoming the first president to skip his successor's inauguration since 1879, when Andrew Johnson did not attend the ceremony for Ulysses S Grant.