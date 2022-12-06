UrduPoint.com

Biden, Austin Oppose Repeal Of US Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate In NDAA - Kirby

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2022 | 01:38 AM

Biden, Austin Oppose Repeal of US Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate in NDAA - Kirby

President Joe Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin both oppose a repeal by Congress of the US military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate through the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) President Joe Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin both oppose a repeal by Congress of the US military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate through the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"On the COVID mandate issue, obviously we're aware that Congress is considering putting a repeal of the vaccine mandate in the NDAA. Secretary Austin has been very clear that he opposes the repeal of the vaccine mandate, and the president actually concurs with the Secretary of Defense" Kirby said during a press gaggle.

Biden continues to believe that all Americans, including those in the US military, should be vaccinated and "boosted" for COVID-19, and vaccination remains a health and readiness issue for the armed forces, Kirby said.

Republicans in Congress have threatened to block the NDAA from moving forward without inclusion of a measure to repeal the military's vaccine mandate, reinstate service members dismissed for non-compliance and award them back pay.

The proposal comes amid a recruitment crisis in the US military, with branches falling short of enlistment targets.

Congress is slated to consider the NDAA before the end of the year, as well as government funding legislation - both of which could impact the military's operations in the coming year. Austin urged lawmakers last week to pass a full-year funding bill in order to make critical investments and compete with China.

