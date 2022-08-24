WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) President Joe Biden authorized US airstrikes against ammunition depots in Syria belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC), White House National Security Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"At the President's direction.

US military forces conducted successful precision airstrikes (in Syria) last night," Kirby said. "Strikes targeted ammunition depots and other military infrastructure used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its affiliated militias in Syria. As you heard from CENTCOM (US Central Command), these strikes were a direct response to attacks and ongoing threats against US forces by Iran back groups just like the ones we saw on August 15."