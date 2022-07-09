UrduPoint.com

Biden Authorizes $400Mln Drawdown Of Military Assistance For Ukraine - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published July 09, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Biden Authorizes $400Mln Drawdown of Military Assistance for Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) US President Joe Biden said in a memorandum that he has authorized a new $400 million drawdown of additional military assistance for Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation.

"By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America... I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority under section 506(a)(1) of the FAA to direct the drawdown of up to $400 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine and to make the determinations required under such section to direct such a drawdown," Biden said in the memorandum on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Defense Department said the new military assistance package includes four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 1,000 rounds of 155 millimeter artillery munitions with greater precision capabilities, counter battery systems and other equipment.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure. The United States and its allies comprising the collective West have since provided Ukraine with offensive and defensive military equipment worth multiple billions of Dollars.

