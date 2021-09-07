UrduPoint.com

Biden Authorizes $47Mln In Assistance To Lebanese Armed Forces - White House

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 09:01 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden authorized Secretary of State Antony Blinken to direct up to $47 million in assistance to the Lebanese Armed Forces, Biden said in a memorandum to Blinken published by the White House on Tuesday.

"I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority...

to direct the drawdown of up to $25 million in commodities and services from the inventory and resources of any agency of the United States Government to provide immediate assistance to the Lebanese Armed Forces," Biden said. "I also hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority... to direct the drawdown of up to $22 million in defense articles and services from the Department of Defense to provide immediate assistance to the Lebanese Armed Forces."

