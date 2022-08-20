UrduPoint.com

Biden Authorizes $775Mln In Additional Military Assistance To Ukraine - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2022 | 12:34 AM

US President Joe Biden on Friday signed a memorandum authorizing a drawdown of $775 million worth of military assistance to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation, the White House said on Friday

"I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority under section 506(a)(1) of the FAA (Foreign Assistance Act) to direct the drawdown of up to $775 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine," the memorandum said.

The new package includes five new types of military equipment that have not yet been delivered to Ukraine: 16 of 105mm howitzer artillery cannons, 15 ScanEagle reconnaissance drones, 1,500 tube-launched, optically-tracked, wire-guided (TOW) anti-tank missiles, 40 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) light vehicles, and 2,000 anti-armor ammunition for Carl Gustaf rifles, according to a US defense official.

The package will also include 1,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles and ammunition for high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), the official added.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help in defending themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

