Biden Authorizes Another $600Mln in Military Aid for Ukraine - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The Biden administration has authorized another $600 million in military assistance for Ukraine, President Joe Biden said in a memorandum.

"I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority...

to direct the drawdown of up to $600 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine and to make the determinations required under such section to direct such a drawdown," Biden said on Thursday evening.