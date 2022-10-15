Biden Authorizes Another $725Mln in Ukraine Security Aid - Memorandum

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden issued a memorandum authorizing an additional $725 million in military assistance for Ukraine.

"I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority under section 506(a)(1) of the FAA to direct the drawdown of up to $725 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine and to make the determinations required under such section to direct such a drawdown," Biden said in the memorandum on Friday.