UrduPoint.com

Biden Authorizes Deployment Of 5,000 US Troops In Afghanistan To Oversee Evacuation

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden authorized on Saturday the deployment of up to 5,000 US troops to ensure safe evacuation of the country's diplomatic personnel in Afghanistan.

"Based on the recommendations of our diplomatic, military, and intelligence teams, I have authorized the deployment of approximately 5,000 US troops to make sure we can have an orderly and safe drawdown of US personnel and other allied personnel and an orderly and safe evacuation of Afghans who helped our troops during our mission and those at special risk from the Taliban advance," the official statement released by the White House said.

