Biden Authorizes Drawdown of $400Mln in US Defense Aid for Ukraine - Memorandum

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday authorized Secretary of State Antony Blinken to direct the drawdown of up to $400 million in defense aid to Ukraine, according to a memorandum shared by the White House.

"By the authority vested in me as President ...

I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority under (the Foreign Assistance Act) to direct the drawdown of up to $400 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine," Biden said in the memorandum.

The Biden administration has vowed to continue providing support to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation in order to put them in as favorable a position as possible for any future negotiations.