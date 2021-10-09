UrduPoint.com

Biden Authorizes New Refugee Cap Of 125,000 For Fiscal Year 2022, Sets Regional Limits

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden sent a memo to Secretary of State Antony Blinken authorizing a new refugee cap of 125,000 for Fiscal year 2022 due to humanitarian and national interests.

"By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States...

and after appropriate consultations with the Congress, I hereby make the following determinations and authorize the following actions: The admission of up to 125,000 refugees to the United States during Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 is justified by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest," Biden said on Friday.

He also set regional caps for five global regions, in addition to setting aside 10,000 spots to be allocated at a later date should the need arise.

