Biden Authorizes State Dept. to Provide $100Mln in Defense Aid to Ukraine - Memorandum

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden authorized the State Department to provide $100 million in additional defense assistance to Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

"By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America... I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority... to direct the drawdown of up to an aggregate value of $100 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine and to make the determinations required under such section to direct such a drawdown," it said.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has said military "assistance" to Ukraine, in particular the supply of lethal weapons by the West, is irresponsible, and its uncontrolled distribution could pose a threat to European states. The supply of weapons to Ukraine is a mistake, it increases casualties, but does not affect the outcome of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, the Russian military has said.