UrduPoint.com

Biden Authorizes State Dept. To Provide $100Mln In Defense Aid To Ukraine - Memorandum

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2022 | 06:10 AM

Biden Authorizes State Dept. to Provide $100Mln in Defense Aid to Ukraine - Memorandum

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden authorized the State Department to provide $100 million in additional defense assistance to Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

"By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America... I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority... to direct the drawdown of up to an aggregate value of $100 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine and to make the determinations required under such section to direct such a drawdown," it said.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has said military "assistance" to Ukraine, in particular the supply of lethal weapons by the West, is irresponsible, and its uncontrolled distribution could pose a threat to European states. The supply of weapons to Ukraine is a mistake, it increases casualties, but does not affect the outcome of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, the Russian military has said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Education Russia White House United States Million

Recent Stories

Opposition should face elections with courage: Dr ..

Opposition should face elections with courage: Dr Yasmin Rashid

6 hours ago
 Secretary Housing visits Ramzan Bazaar

Secretary Housing visits Ramzan Bazaar

6 hours ago
 US Sanctions Russia's Garantex Virtual Currency Ex ..

US Sanctions Russia's Garantex Virtual Currency Exchange, Hydra Market - Treasur ..

7 hours ago
 China's UN Envoy Urges All Parties to Check Facts ..

China's UN Envoy Urges All Parties to Check Facts on Bucha, Avoid Unfounded Accu ..

7 hours ago
 AJK PM inquires after health ex-president Sardar A ..

AJK PM inquires after health ex-president Sardar Anwar

7 hours ago
 Rashid eager to learn from Younis

Rashid eager to learn from Younis

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.