Biden Authorizes Surveillance Drone Use to Assess Infrastructure Damage By Hurricane Ida

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he has authorized the use of surveillance drones to assess the magnitude of damage to energy infrastructure in the US states affected by Hurricane Ida

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he has authorized the use of surveillance drones to assess the magnitude of damage to energy infrastructure in the US states affected by Hurricane Ida.

"To minimize the amount of time it will take to get the power back to everyone. I've directed the Federal Aviation Commission to authorize the use of surveillance drones to assess Ida's damage to energy infrastructure, while ensuring those slides did not disrupt aerial search and rescue missions," Biden said during a speech on post-hurricane recovery efforts.

Biden said he also asked the departments of Defense Homeland Security and Energy to provide satellite imagery to help assess the damage.

Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 miles per hour that pummeled the states of Louisiana and Mississippi and ended up dumping torrents of rain on the US east coast. At least six people have been reported dead while more than 1 million residents of Louisiana and Mississippi still remain without power.

