Biden Authorizes US Military To Redeploy Troops To Somalia - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2022 | 08:25 PM

President Joe Biden has signed an order which authorizes the US military to once again send hundreds of special operations forces inside Somalia, The New York Times reported on Monday, citing four officials familiar with the matter

Biden also approved a request from the Defense Department for standing authority to target suspected leaders of Al Shabab terrorists, officials said.

The US president signed off on the proposal submitted by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in early May, according to the officials.

Adrienne Watson, the National Security Council spokeswoman, confirmed the move, adding that it would enable a "more effective fight against Al Shabab," the report said.

"The decision to reintroduce a persistent presence was made to maximize the safety and effectiveness of our forces and enable them to provide more efficient support to our partners," she said.

Somalia collapsed as a unified nation in 1991 with the downfall of Siad Barre's dictatorship. The international community recognized the Federal government as the only legitimate authority in the country, which controls the capital Mogadishu and several other areas. The rest of Somalia is controlled by unrecognized entities or self-governed, including the unrecognized Republic of Somaliland in the north and the autonomous Puntland region in the east.

