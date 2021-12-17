UrduPoint.com

Biden Awards Medal Of Honor To 3 US Servicemen During White House Ceremony Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 02:00 AM

Biden Awards Medal of Honor to 3 US Servicemen During White House Ceremony Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to three US servicemen for their heroism during military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"Today, we honor three outstanding soldiers. We also remember the high price our military and their families are willing to pay," Biden said during a ceremony at the White House.

Biden said that as a commander-in-chief he had promised to keep the commitment to prepare US troops in the best possible way as well as care for them and their families.

"That commitment never expires," Biden said.

Two of the soldiers - Sargeants First Class Alwyn Cashe and Christopher Celiz - were awarded posthumously, and their families came to the podium to receive the Medal of Honor.

Biden said Cahse became the first African American to be awarded the Medal of Honor since the Vietnam War for his repeated efforts to rescue soldiers from a burning vehicle in Iraq in 2005. Celiz died while protecting a medical evacuation helicopter in Afghanistan in 2018.

Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee was awarded for preventing a terrorist attack on the US military base in Afghanistan in 2013 and received the Medal of Honor in person.

