UrduPoint.com

Biden Aware Of US Decision To Recommend Legal Immunity To Saudi Crown Prince - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2022 | 10:53 PM

Biden Aware of US Decision to Recommend Legal Immunity to Saudi Crown Prince - White House

President Joe Biden is aware of the US State Department's recommendation to grant Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman immunity in a lawsuit filed against him, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) President Joe Biden is aware of the US State Department's recommendation to grant Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman immunity in a lawsuit filed against him, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

"The president is aware of this legal process and this legal determination. I want to stress that this was a State Department decision and a request that they made to the Justice Department," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The State Department determined that bin Salman, who also serves as Saudi Arabia's Prime Minister, should be granted legal immunity in a lawsuit brought against him by the fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The final decision on whether to grant immunity will be made by Judge John Bates, who requested the US government to file a statement of interest about the applicability of head-of-state immunity, among other issues.

The State Department noted that its recommendation did not imply a view on the merits of the lawsuit and reiterated its condemnation of Khashoggi's murder.

Khashoggi was killed and dismembered in October 2018 inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, where he was lured to complete paperwork for his upcoming marriage to a Turkish citizen. US intelligence has claimed that bin Salman authorized the operation to kill Khashoggi.

Related Topics

Murder Prime Minister Condemnation Turkey Immunity White House Marriage Saudi Istanbul Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman October 2018 Government Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

Austria Opposes Expansion of EU's Borderless Schen ..

Austria Opposes Expansion of EU's Borderless Schengen Area - Minister

1 minute ago
 US Looking for Administrative Support for Chernoby ..

US Looking for Administrative Support for Chernobyl Projects in Ukraine - Statem ..

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister always consults cabinet members for ..

Prime Minister always consults cabinet members for taking high-level decisions: ..

1 minute ago
 CM Balochistan hands over restoration letters to 3 ..

CM Balochistan hands over restoration letters to 361 sacked employees of C&W dep ..

4 minutes ago
 US Congressman Jeffries Asks Colleagues to Support ..

US Congressman Jeffries Asks Colleagues to Support His US House Democrat Leaders ..

4 minutes ago
 Moscow Demands That International Organizations Co ..

Moscow Demands That International Organizations Condemn Execution of Russian PoW ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.