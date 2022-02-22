Biden Bans Investment, Trade with DPR, LPR, More Measures to Follow Tuesday - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) US President Joe Biden has issued an executive order banning any new investment and trade with the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), and more measures in response to Russia's recognition of the two regions will be announced tomorrow, a senior administration official told reporters on Monday.

"We have long anticipated that Russia might take this action and as you saw, we were ready to respond immediately," the official said. "President Biden has issued today an executive order that will prohibit new investment, trade, financing by US persons to, from or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions.

"

The order will also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person deciding to operate in those areas.

"We will take further measures tomorrow to hold Russia accountable for this clear violation of international law and Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as of Russia's own international commitments," the official added.