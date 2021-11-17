UrduPoint.com

Biden Bars Nicaraguan Officials, Ortega From Entering US - Proclamation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) President Joe Biden on Tuesday proclaimed nearly all Nicaraguan officials, including President Daniel Ortega and his spouse, barred from entering the United States in response to alleged "repressive and abusive" acts by the Central American nation's government.

"I have determined that it is in the interest of the United States to restrict and suspend the entry into the United States, as immigrants and nonimmigrants, of members of the Government of Nicaragua, led by President Daniel Ortega, including his spouse and Vice President Rosario Murillo, and others described in this proclamation who formulate, implement, or benefit from policies or actions that undermine or injure democratic institutions or impede the return to democracy in Nicaragua," Biden said in a proclamation.

