Biden Beats Trump In Key Six Battleground States - Survey

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 01:52 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump is loosing at least six points to key rival in the presidential race, former Vice President Joe Biden, in each of key six battleground states, a survey by The New York Times and the Siena College has found.

Lead in the battleground states, also known as swing states or US states where there is no apparent inclination towards either the Democratic or the Republican presidential candidate, enabled Trump to win the Electoral College in the 2016 election that won him presidency despite losing the popular vote to the then-rival candidate, former State Secretary Hillary Clinton.

According to the survey, Biden beats Trump 48-41 percent in the state of Arizona, 47-41 percent in Florida, 47-36 percent in Michigan, 49-40 percent in North Carolina, 50-40 percent in Pennsylvania and 49-38 percent in Wisconsin.

"Voters in each of these six key states trust Trump more than Biden on the economy and in dealing with China but when it comes to health care, immigration, race relations, handling the recent protests, unifying the country and to a slightly lesser degree, addressing the coronavirus, they trust the former Vice President to do a better job," Siena College Research Institute Director Don Levy, as quoted in the survey press release.

Comparing the findings to those of a similar survey conducted last October, The New York Times said Trump had nearly lost the once-commanding advantage among white voters which might endanger his re-election if continued. More specifically, Trump's lead among white voters has decreased from a margin of 12 to two.

It appears that Biden's gains were the biggest among white voters of young age and college degree: the ex-vice president leads 55-34 among white voters with at least a four-year college degree, up 11 points from October, and 50-31 among white voters aged 35 and younger.

The survey was conducted among 3,870 registered voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, Arizona, Wisconsin and North Carolina from June 8-18 with a margin of sampling error from 4.1-4.6 percentage points for individual state polls and 1.8 percentage points for the common poll.

