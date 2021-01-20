Biden Becomes 46th US President

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Joe Biden has taken oath on Wednesday and became 46th president of the United States.

Biden was sworn in by US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Former US President Donald Trump has left for his Mar-a-Lago golf club in Palm Beach on Wednesday morning and became the first president skipping his successor's inauguration since 1879 when Andrew Johnson did not attend ceremony for Ulysses S. Grant.