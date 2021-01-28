Biden Begins Presidential Term With 54% Approval Rating - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden begins his presidency with a 54 percent approval rating and US voters hopeful that the Democratic administration can work with Republicans in the new Congress, a Monmouth University poll said on Wednesday.

"Biden begins his term with a positive job rating of 54 percent approve and 30 percent disapprove. Another 16 percent have no opinion. The current presidential rating is already higher than it was at any point during Donald Trump's term in office," a press release explaining the poll said.

Nevertheless, opinions of the new president appear just as divided as during the Trump administration, with Biden winning approval from 90 percent of Democrats, 47 percent of independents and just 15 percent of Republicans, the release said.

Public approval of the new Congress rose to a record high - 35 percent - surpassing the previous high of 32 percent since Monmouth began asking about lawmakers' in 2013.

Most Americans (71 percent) would rather see Republicans in Congress find ways to work together with Biden than to focus on keeping Biden in check (25 percent), the release said.

The desire for bipartisan cooperation is nearly 10 points higher than just after the November election (62 percent), and it includes 41 percent of Republicans (up from 28 percent in November) as well as 70 percent of independents (68 percent) and 94 percent of Democrats (92 percent), according to the release.