UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Begins Presidential Term With 54% Approval Rating - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 12:40 AM

Biden Begins Presidential Term With 54% Approval Rating - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden begins his presidency with a 54 percent approval rating and US voters hopeful that the Democratic administration can work with Republicans in the new Congress, a Monmouth University poll said on Wednesday.

"Biden begins his term with a positive job rating of 54 percent approve and 30 percent disapprove. Another 16 percent have no opinion. The current presidential rating is already higher than it was at any point during Donald Trump's term in office," a press release explaining the poll said.

Nevertheless, opinions of the new president appear just as divided as during the Trump administration, with Biden winning approval from 90 percent of Democrats, 47 percent of independents and just 15 percent of Republicans, the release said.

Public approval of the new Congress rose to a record high - 35 percent - surpassing the previous high of 32 percent since Monmouth began asking about lawmakers' in 2013.

Most Americans (71 percent) would rather see Republicans in Congress find ways to work together with Biden than to focus on keeping Biden in check (25 percent), the release said.

The desire for bipartisan cooperation is nearly 10 points higher than just after the November election (62 percent), and it includes 41 percent of Republicans (up from 28 percent in November) as well as 70 percent of independents (68 percent) and 94 percent of Democrats (92 percent), according to the release.

Related Topics

Election Trump Job November Democrats Congress From

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

27 minutes ago

Complaint against Glencore over Chad spill clears ..

11 minutes ago

US Pauses Arms Deals With UAE, Saudi Arabia - Repo ..

11 minutes ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

11 minutes ago

Trilateral Meeting on Karabakh to Be Held on Sunda ..

11 minutes ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.