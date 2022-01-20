Biden Begins Press Conference Saying 'It Has Been Year of Challenges' But Also Progress

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden began his first formal press conference of 2022 on the eve of the anniversary of his inauguration by saying that it has been a year of both challenges and progress.

"Tomorrow will mark one year since I took office. It's been a year of challenges but it's also been a year of enormous progress," Biden said during remarks at the top of the press conference on Wednesday.

The press conference will be Biden' seventh solo presser since assuming the presidency.

Complaints about Biden's lack of media access have emanated from across the political spectrum - even the White House Correspondents' Association has pressed the administration on the issue

Biden so far has conducted fewer press events than many of his predecessors, according to the American Presidency Project, with Donald Trump having conducted 21 press conferences by this point in his presidency, Barack Obama 16 press conferences, and George W. Bush 14 press conferences.