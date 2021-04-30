Biden Believes Americans Not Racist, But Black People 'Behind the Eight Ball' - Reports

US President Joe Biden said in an interview with NBC's Today morning show that he did not think the United States was racist as a nation, thus agreeing with the lone African American Republican in the Senate, Tim Scott, who rebutted Biden's address to Congress

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden said in an interview with NBC's Today morning show that he did not think the United States was racist as a nation, thus agreeing with the lone African American Republican in the Senate, Tim Scott, who rebutted Biden's address to Congress.

In his Wednesday-night speech marking his first 100 days in office, Biden stressed the urgency to eradicate systemic racism in the United States. Republicans have traditionally responded to Biden with objections to his policies. This time, the rebuttal was delivered by Scott, who said that "America is not a racist country."

"No, I don't think the American people are racist," Biden said, adding that "But I think after 400 years African Americans have been left in a position where they're so far behind the eight ball in terms of education, health, in terms of opportunity.

According to the US president, systemic racism can be found in education, healthcare, criminal justice, the economy and other major spheres of life.

"I don't think America's racist, but I think the overhang from all of the Jim Crow [laws that enforced racial segregation in the late 19th and early 20th Centuries], and before that slavery, have had a cost, and we have to deal with it," Biden added.

A series of African American deaths caused by police over the past year sparked a wave of protests across the United States against racially motivated police brutality. According to the Black Lives Matter movement, which was founded back in 2013, African American communities in the US suffer from violence and abuse caused by the state.