UrduPoint.com

Biden Believes Cuomo Should Resign To Leave Space For Future Leaders - White House

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 11:27 PM

Biden Believes Cuomo Should Resign to Leave Space for Future Leaders - White House

President Joe Biden believes New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign to leave space for future leaders, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) President Joe Biden believes New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign to leave space for future leaders, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

The investigation into sexual abuse allegations against Cuomo - sanctioned by New York State Attorney General Letitia James - concluded on Tuesday that he harassed multiple women in violation of state and Federal law.

The investigation also revealed that Cuomo and a senior aide attempted to retaliate against the victims.

"The president made clear yesterday that governor Cuomo should resign," Psaki said. "The president believes that Governor Cuomo should do the right thing - resign - and leave space for future leadership in New York."

Related Topics

Governor White House New York Women

Recent Stories

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support the UN SDG ..

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support the UN SDGs

28 minutes ago
 Italy Calls for Urgent EU Meeting on Migrant Influ ..

Italy Calls for Urgent EU Meeting on Migrant Influx

52 seconds ago
 Lebanon donor conference exceeds aid target

Lebanon donor conference exceeds aid target

53 seconds ago
 Japan to offer 70 training programmes for around 1 ..

Japan to offer 70 training programmes for around 120 Pakistani trainees

55 seconds ago
 'Hijack' of ship off UAE is over, says UK agency

'Hijack' of ship off UAE is over, says UK agency

1 minute ago
 Five private dental colleges unlawfully admitted s ..

Five private dental colleges unlawfully admitted students into BDS Programs: PMC ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.