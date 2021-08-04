Biden Believes Cuomo Should Resign to Leave Space for Future Leaders - White House

President Joe Biden believes New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign to leave space for future leaders, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday

The investigation into sexual abuse allegations against Cuomo - sanctioned by New York State Attorney General Letitia James - concluded on Tuesday that he harassed multiple women in violation of state and Federal law.

The investigation also revealed that Cuomo and a senior aide attempted to retaliate against the victims.

"The president made clear yesterday that governor Cuomo should resign," Psaki said. "The president believes that Governor Cuomo should do the right thing - resign - and leave space for future leadership in New York."