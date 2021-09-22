Biden Believes Footage From US-Mexico Border 'Horrific' and Supports Probe - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) US President Joe Biden believes footage of what appears to be law enforcement officers pushing and whipping migrants at the US-Mexico border to be horrific and supports the investigation into the matter, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"He believes that the footage and the photos are horrific. They don't represent who we are as a country, and he was pleased to see the announcement of the investigation. He certainly supports that, and obviously there'll be a determination made on next steps once that concludes," Psaki said during a briefing aboard Air Force One.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday announced an investigation into allegations of abuse against migrants at the border, saying that the department is troubled by what it saw.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to Biden on Monday asking him to declare a state of emergency in response to the situation at the border after almost 16,000 migrants, predominantly of Haitian origin, arrived at the US-Mexico border over the last several days.