Biden Believes in Diplomacy But Nothing to Announce on Meeting With Putin - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) US President Joe Biden believes in diplomacy, however, there is nothing to announce with regards to a possible call or meeting with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"We are hardly refusing to have discussions with the Russians considering our Secretary of State and the foreign minister of Russia had a discussion today, and we've had ongoing discussions at a high level with the Russians. The President continues to believe in the benefit of diplomacy at a high level, at a leader level," Psaki said. "But I don't have anything to preview or announce as it relates to a call or engagement between President Biden and President Putin."