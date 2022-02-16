Biden Believes in Leader-to-Leader Diplomacy, No Details on New Talks With Putin - Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden believes in leader-to-leader engagement, but there is no information on a follow-up meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to preview after their security talks during this past weekend, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

"In terms of engagement with President Putin... he (Biden) believes in the power of leader-to-leader diplomacy, but I don't have a prediction of a next engagement at this point in time," Psaki said during a press briefing on Tuesday.