Biden Believes Iran Nuclear Deal Still in US Interest Despite Stalemate - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The United States has reached a "stalemate" with Iran in nuclear deal negotiations, but President Joe Biden still believes it's in America's interest to pursue the JCPOA, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Friday.

"We're at a stalemate in the sense that Iran, in the latest round of negotiations, has given us back a pretty tough response, one that is unacceptable to us," Sherman said during a Washington Post online talk.

She added that Biden "still believes it is in our interest to pursue the deal."