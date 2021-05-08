UrduPoint.com
Biden Believes Meeting With Putin 'Step Forward' To Deescalate US-Russia Tensions - Psaki

US President Joe Biden believed that a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be a positive step forward in the US-Russia bilateral relations to both ease tensions and have more stable ties, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden believed that a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be a positive step forward in the US-Russia bilateral relations to both ease tensions and have more stable ties, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement on Friday.

"Obviously, the President, our President invited him to participate in that meeting because he thinks it would be a good step forward in the relationship to deescalate, to ensure we have a more stable relationship moving forward, but there is no meeting to confirm at this point in time," Psaki said.

