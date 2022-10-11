Biden Believes Now Good Time to Reevaluate US Relations With Saudi Arabia - White House

President Joe Biden believes now is the time to reevaluate US relations with Saudi Arabia after the Saudi-led OPEC+ group of countries recently decided to cut oil production, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Tuesday

"The President believes that we should review the bilateral relationship with Saudi Arabia and to take a look to see if that relationship is where it needs to be and and that it is serving our national security interests, and he is willing to discuss this relationship with members of Congress," Kirby said during a conference call.