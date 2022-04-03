UrduPoint.com

Biden Believes Trump Should Be Prosecuted For January 6 Events - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2022 | 08:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) US President Joe Biden is frustrated with a lack of decisive action with respect to the January 6 events, particularly in what concerns former US President Donald Trump himself, The New York Times reports.

At the end of last year, Biden confided to his inner circle that he believed that Trump was a "threat to democracy and should be prosecuted," the newspaper said on Saturday citing two people familiar with the US president's comments.

According to The New York Times, Biden and the Democrats are frustrated with Attorney General Merrick Garland and want him to take more "decisive action" over the January 6 events.

Although Biden has never expressed his "frustrations" directly to Garland, the president is "aghast" that people close to Trump have defied congressional subpoenas, the newspaper said citing two sources.

Garland said on Friday that, in what concerns the January 6 investigation, he and the career prosecutors "follow the facts and the law wherever they may lead." The New York Times said citing Justice Department officials that the attorney general has not changed his approach to criminal prosecutions in order to placate his critics.

Conservatives have pointed out that the FBI's investigation into the January 6 events found no evidence of a conspiracy and that the Select Committee had refused to include lawmakers such as Congressman Jim Jordan that would be critical of its activities and narrative.

