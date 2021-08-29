UrduPoint.com

Biden-Bennett Meeting Delayed After Attack At Kabul Airport - White House

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Biden-Bennett Meeting Delayed After Attack at Kabul Airport - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The meeting between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the White House postponed amid the news about deadly attacks at the Kabul airport, the White House announced, according to a pool report.

"The bilateral meeting with the H.E. Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister of the State of Israel, will be delayed," the pool report said.

The Biden-Bennett meeting was initially scheduled at 11:30 a.m. local time (03:30 GMT).

Earlier in the day, Pentagon confirmed two explosions took place in Kabul - the first one at the Abbey gate of the airport and another one near a hotel used by the US as a gathering area for evacuee civilians. At least 12 people were killed and 48 more injured as a result of the explosions, a source in an emergency hospital in the Afghan capital told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister Israel Pentagon White House Hotel Airport

Recent Stories

20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

48 minutes ago
 President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039 ..

President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039;s participation at Expo 2020 ..

48 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution highlights obligations of educa ..

Public Prosecution highlights obligations of educational institutions if exposed ..

1 hour ago
 MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ ..

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ course

2 hours ago
 Emirates Publishers Association forges cultural ti ..

Emirates Publishers Association forges cultural ties at 18th Ghana International ..

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recove ..

UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.