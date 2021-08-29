Biden-Bennett Meeting Delayed After Attack at Kabul Airport - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The meeting between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the White House postponed amid the news about deadly attacks at the Kabul airport, the White House announced, according to a pool report.

"The bilateral meeting with the H.E. Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister of the State of Israel, will be delayed," the pool report said.

The Biden-Bennett meeting was initially scheduled at 11:30 a.m. local time (03:30 GMT).

Earlier in the day, Pentagon confirmed two explosions took place in Kabul - the first one at the Abbey gate of the airport and another one near a hotel used by the US as a gathering area for evacuee civilians. At least 12 people were killed and 48 more injured as a result of the explosions, a source in an emergency hospital in the Afghan capital told Sputnik.