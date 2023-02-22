UrduPoint.com

Biden Blames Rail Operator For Ohio Train Derailment, Says Its Their Mess To Clean Up

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 05:50 AM

Biden Blames Rail Operator for Ohio Train Derailment, Says Its Their Mess to Clean Up

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has ordered rail operator, Norfolk Southern, to clean up and dispose of hazardous materials in East Palestine, Ohio, US President Joe Biden said in a tweet .

"This is common sense. This is their mess. They should clean it up," he tweeted on Tuesday.

Biden also said that the US Department of Transportation has made it clear to rail companies that their pattern of "resisting safety regulations" has got to change.

"Rail companies have spent millions of Dollars to oppose common-sense safety regulations. And it's worked. This is more than a train derailment or a toxic waste spill - it's years of opposition to safety measures coming home to roost," Biden said in a tweet. "We'll continue to hold rail companies accountable when they fail to put safety first. But first, we've got Norfolk Southern's mess to clean. I want affected residents to know that we've got your back.

"

Biden's statement comes as former President Donald Trump is expected to visit East Palestine and talk with the locals on Wednesday.

The CEO of Norfolk Southern has been heavily criticized by the residents and political leaders for the lack of engagement following the derailment of a train carrying cars with hazardous materials on February 3.

The company's president visited East Palestine, Ohio but Norfolk Southern representatives did not show up at a public meeting last week where residents gathered, citing fear of physical threats.

Despite repeated assurances that the air and water are safe, residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health impacts, including headaches, burning skin, and irritated eyes, as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik that approximately 3,500 fish had died in waterways near the train derailment site.

Related Topics

Palestine Water Company Visit Trump Died Norfolk SITE February Cancer Million Opposition

Recent Stories

DP World, Caspian Containers Company partner to he ..

DP World, Caspian Containers Company partner to help digitise international trad ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Commander of Joint Operations receives Jordan& ..

UAE Commander of Joint Operations receives Jordan&#039;s assistant for Operation ..

3 hours ago
 Belgium, UK strengthening key trade links

Belgium, UK strengthening key trade links

3 hours ago
 Al Bowardi reviews defence cooperation with guests ..

Al Bowardi reviews defence cooperation with guests of IDEX 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE chief of staff receives guests of IDEX 2023

UAE chief of staff receives guests of IDEX 2023

5 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2023

Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.