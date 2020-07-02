Biden Blames Trump 'Bungling' for Record-High COVID-19 Cases in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) President Donald Trump has essentially stopped fighting the coronavirus pandemic following a bungled response that pushed new cases of the disease to the highest level ever recorded, former Vice President and likely Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"Donald Trump has so badly bungled the response to the coronavirus and now he's basically given up on responding," Biden said in a webcas.

Biden's appearance came hours after Trump appeared on television to hail the latest US unemployment, showing a record 4.8 million new jobs in June, pushing the US unemployment rate down to 11.1 percent.

While welcoming the report, Biden also questioned why Trump also failed to mention that new COVID-19 cases set new records in more than two weeks since data was collected for Labor Department's June jobs report.

Since then, several states have had to close down businesses after what appears to have been a premature re-opening. On Wednesday alone, new cases of COVID-19 in the United States topped 50,000 for the first time.

The pandemic is "getting worse, not better," Biden said. "Other countries have figured out how to get the virus under control and reopen their economies and put some people safely back to work."

Biden noted a decision by the 27-nation European Union this to ban entry of travelers from the United States, which leads the world with more than a quarter of all COVID-19 infections.