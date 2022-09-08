Biden, Blinken to Consult Broadly on Reforming UNSC During General Assembly - US Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Thursday said President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Blinken will join her in raising the topic of Security Council reform during the General Assembly session in late September

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Thursday said President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Blinken will join her in raising the topic of Security Council reform during the General Assembly session in late September.

"We should forge consensus around sensible and credible proposals to expand Security Council membership," Thomas-Greenfield said in the San Francisco Fairmont Hotel. "During this month's General Assembly, President Biden, Secretary Blinken and I plan to consult broadly on our individual and collective responsibilities under the UN Charter, including critical questions around reform of the Security Council and other UN organs."