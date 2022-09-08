UrduPoint.com

Biden, Blinken To Consult Broadly On Reforming UNSC During General Assembly - US Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2022 | 11:11 PM

Biden, Blinken to Consult Broadly on Reforming UNSC During General Assembly - US Envoy

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Thursday said President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Blinken will join her in raising the topic of Security Council reform during the General Assembly session in late September

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Thursday said President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Blinken will join her in raising the topic of Security Council reform during the General Assembly session in late September.

"We should forge consensus around sensible and credible proposals to expand Security Council membership," Thomas-Greenfield said in the San Francisco Fairmont Hotel. "During this month's General Assembly, President Biden, Secretary Blinken and I plan to consult broadly on our individual and collective responsibilities under the UN Charter, including critical questions around reform of the Security Council and other UN organs."

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Hotel San Francisco September

Recent Stories

UK Flag Lowered at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Cast ..

UK Flag Lowered at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle - Reports

1 minute ago
 Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

1 minute ago
 Prince Charles Becomes King After Death of Queen E ..

Prince Charles Becomes King After Death of Queen Elizabeth II - Reports

1 minute ago
 Head of German AfD Party Predicts in Six Months La ..

Head of German AfD Party Predicts in Six Months Largest Protests Since 1989

1 minute ago
 Games and good governance: What is the Commonwealt ..

Games and good governance: What is the Commonwealth?

6 minutes ago
 Austria's Volker Turk tapped as next UN rights chi ..

Austria's Volker Turk tapped as next UN rights chief

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.